Trump assaulted woman while Melania was present?

As Donald Trump’s civil rape and defamation trial gets underway, things looked really bad on May 3rd when the name of Melania Trump was brought up by journalist Natasha Stoynoff.

Stoynoff testified in favour of E. Jean Caroll who accused Trump of raping her at a Bergdorf Goodman store in the 90’s.

She said that she had also been a victim of his physical advances and the attack occurred with Melania standing close by.

Stoynoff said that she had been at Mar-a-Lato in 2006 conducting an interview with the Trumps for People magazine when he invited her into another room.

Melania Pregnant

She said Melania had been pregnant with Baron at the time and had no idea what was happening.

- Advertisement -

“I hear the door shut behind me, by the time I turn around he has his hands on my shoulder, pushing me up against the wall and he starts kissing me,” she said as reported by AOL.

Stoynoff said she had such a shock and Trump only stopped when a butler entered the room at which point she gave the butler a look that said ‘help me get out of here’.

As they walked out of the room towards Melania, Trump actually told her, “You know we’re going to have an affair. Don’t forget what Marla said, ‘best sex I ever had.’”

Trump was then referring to his ex wife Marla Maples.

Stoynoff said she was choked up and shocked and just managed to complete the interview on ‘auto pilot’ and get out of there. Stoynoff’s testimony comes after that of Carroll just days earlier and also from psychologist Dr Leslie Lebowitz who spoke about the mental torture Carroll suffered after the alleged incident.

- Advertisement -

Trump of course continues to deny all accusations while Melania hides out at Mar-a-Lago keeping mostly to herself occasionally posting videos on Twitter of scenery.

Melania In Campaign

So far she has only attended two of her husband’s campaign events and appears quite disinterested in his presidential run.

One source told People magazine, “Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone. At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

In fact her office issued a statement last month addressing all the online speculation about her marriage and emotional health stating,

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts