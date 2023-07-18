CEO refuses to give up plane seat for mom traveling with kids

It appears that people are on the fence as to whether or not a CEO should have given up her plane seat for a mother of two who wanted to sit with her children.

The incident was reported in Newsweek when Tammy Nelson who is CEO of a jewelry brand ConqueRing spoke about her experience on the plane in a TikTok video.

The flight was a Delta Airlines flight from Cincinnati to San Jose, California. Most people supported Nelson’s decision not to give up her seat as she had the window seat and wanted to rest.

“I got on the plane and a woman was sitting in my seat and when I mentioned it to her, she said, ‘Oh, you want to sit here? I thought we could switch because these are my kids’ (she points to the two seats next to mine),” read the caption posted by the CEO in the TikTok post.

“As long as it’s a window seat, I’m happy to switch. Mine is right there. (It’s the middle seat),” reads the rest of the caption.

Nelson said she refused mother’s request as she had only had 90 minutes of sleep the night before and desperately needs some sleep before her presentation for a work event. Nelson also added that the children were about 11 and 15 years old. She added that the mother didn’t take well to having her request rejected.

“The mom proceeded to complain for at least 15 minutes to the person next to her loud enough for me to hear. But the woman actually defended me – several times,” said Nelson on TikTok adding that it was such a kind thing to do.

Her post has since gone viral with more than 3,800 comments and has been viewed 1.9 million times with various opinions on whether or not she was right not to give up her seat.

Many people supported her and the second question that arose was why was the issue of her being a CEO even brought up in the whole seat contention debate. Nevertheless netizens had mixed views on the subject but many moms also supported the other side saying that she should have put herself in the other person’s shoes.

In any case the middle seat is definitely never going to be something people will ever want to head for if their have a better option on a flight.

