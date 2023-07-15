BBC host Huw Edwards has been named by his wife for paying a teen for her explicit photos

Veteran news reader on BBC Huw Edwards is said to have allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos. Huw Edwards is well known for his flagship programme News at Ten.

Edwards was identified as the man behind the explicit photo demand by his wife Vicky Flind. “In light of recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental wellbeing and to protect our children,” reads her statement.

The police however have said that they have finished their investigation into the allegations of payments for sexually explicit photos and would not be taking any further action against Edwards.

Edwards and mental health

A BBC spokesperson said, “We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed. The police had previously asked us to pause our fact-finding investigation and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”

Flind also said that her husband has serious mental health issues and has been treated for depression the last few years. She said that the recent spate of events have worsened his condition and he is now receiving in-patient hospital care.

On July 7, the girl’s mother had come forward with accusations that requests for photos had first started when her daughter was 17. She is now 20. The woman also said that the daughter had used the money to fund her crack cocaine addiction.

The 61-year-old has been the face of BBC news for many years. The BBC has said that in light of the allegations it will launch its own investigation into the matter.

Edwards also covered the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the funeral of Prince Philip, the death and state funeral of Elizabeth II and the coronation of Charles III and Camilla for the BBC.

