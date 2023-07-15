Lisa Marie Presley: Cause of death revealed

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has revealed that Lisa Marie Presley, the sole offspring of rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, passed away due to a bowel obstruction.

Adhesions created after undergoing weight-loss surgery several years ago caused the obstruction.

Lisa Marie last seen at Golden Globes

The 54-year-old singer passed away after being swiftly transported to a hospital in California on January 12.

Lisa Marie Presley was last seen at Golden Globes just two days before her death.