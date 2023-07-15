Sparks are flying for Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid again

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s relationship has evolved into a serious one, following their on-again, off-again dynamic. According to an exclusive source in the latest issue of Us Weekly, they are currently exclusively seeing each other, though it remains casual without any official labels. DiCaprio is taking things slow because he sees potential in their connection and wants to preserve it.

In the past, sources described their relationship as a “no-strings ‘situationship‘” due to their frequent travel and desire to keep things open and flexible. Neither of them is interested in settling down at the moment.

DiCaprio and Hadid Friends first

The rumours of DiCaprio and Hadid dating first surfaced a month after DiCaprio ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone in August 2022. However, at the time, Hadid did not reciprocate DiCaprio’s interest in a romantic relationship, though they remained friends.

Hadid ended her relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter named Khai, in October 2021. The couple had been facing problems for some time, attempting to work through them but ultimately deciding to separate.

Dad’s approval

After being spotted together at a New York Fashion Week party in September 2022, Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, expressed his approval of DiCaprio, describing him as a “very nice man.”

Although Leo and Hadid initially ended their whirlwind romance earlier in the year, they quickly reconnected and were seen together at various events, including a mutual friend’s birthday party in February and an Oscars Weekend party in March. Sources reported that they spent the entire night together at the latter event, although there was no public display of affection.

The pair’s most recent public appearance together was after the 2023 Met Gala in May when they separately arrived at an afterparty held at the New York social club Zero Bond. Hadid wore a custom black Givenchy gown for the Met Gala, while DiCaprio opted for a black suit jacket, dress shirt, baseball cap, and face mask.

