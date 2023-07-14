Conservatives PLANNING to BOYCOTT Maybelline after seeing BEARDED individual being their influencer

The whole non-binary woke culture is seemingly taking over women’s brands like Maybelline by storm. For the most part, it seems that this is quite acceptable. However, conservative women are not happy with having such individuals “taking the spots” of women. There is now a call for boycotting them as the effects of conservatives boycotting Bud Light and Target seems to be working.

Previously, the company was already in hot waters. According to the Daily Mail, Twitter users express their displeasure with make-up company Maybelline for collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney. One user state, “The latest fools to employ Dylan Mulvaney are make-up company Maybelline. Get woke, go broke.”

Furthermore, another user was calling for a boycott with the hashtag #BoycottMaybelline, claiming that Maybelline’s choice of Mulvaney as their sponsor was unacceptable.

Conservatives boycotting Maybelline after using bearded individual in advertisement

Libs Of TikTok recently posted a video of the ordeal. They state that this is the new advertisement from said makeup brand. However, this information is riling up conservatives all over the internet. Following that, one user claims that there will be a massive boycott against Maybelline, similar to the one Bud Light was receiving.

In addition to this, there are several comments that are possibly transphobic to non-binary individuals. One user states that the brand will now be in association with less attractive individuals. Furthermore, others are stating that the brand is “strong enough for a woman, made for a man.”

Following that, conservatives are going on a rant about this drama. Another Twitter user claims that they can no longer distinguish satire and reality in today’s world. This is due to the fact that individuals like that are models.

For some, they are speculating that the brand is targeting non-binary and trans individuals, rather than biological women. This is after several conservatives commenting that women would definitely not show interest in a brand endorsing their makeup with someone who has a full beard.

