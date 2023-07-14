Alicia Almira spends $127,280 to look like a Barbie doll

A Swedish woman, Alicia Almira, says she has spent $127,280 on plastic surgery over the last 10 years to make turn herself into an image of a Barbie doll.

Alicia Almira said that she quite her job in public relations some years back to be a full time ‘bimbo’ and is in fact proud and happy to be called a bimbo.

Almira has had two boob jobs, rhinoplasty, fillers in her forehead, around her eyes, cheeks, jaw and lips; Botox and polydioxanone thread lifts.

She says she finds the surgeries addictive and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon even though it costs her about $2,550 to $3,820 a month.

Almira and bimbo-fication

“The ideal look I want to achieve is the most plastic, fantastic over-enhanced sex doll. I don’t think I will ever stop having surgery. It is a huge part of bimbo-fication. There is no perfection in my mind. It’s just a matter of growing and evolving and every year, you become more and more plastic.”

She feels that bimbos don’t age, they only become more plastic. Almira also has tattoos, eyelash extensions and fingernails triple the length of ordinary ones. Her dream to be a bimbo started when she was 9. She also describes herself as anti-feminist and does not believe that men and women are equal.

“I believe it’s a woman’s role to please her man and be the best ‘trophy wife’ possible. I love cooking for him, cleaning the house and getting him to fix the car and mow the lawn,” she says.

Almira gender roles

Almira says she is a big believer in traditional gender roles and says that the lines have become so blurred in today’s world.

She stared “The Bimbo Movement” in 2016 with the objective of destigmatizing hyper-feminine and hypersexual plastic women.

Strangely enough she even says that she is very proud to be plastic and a bimbo and won’t be shamed for it.

The photo above is from Pexels

