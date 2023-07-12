Spanish MINISTER CAUGHT faking bike ride AFTER flying a PRIVATE JET to ENVIRONMENTAL conference 

American conservatives are showing their dismay over woke leaders like the Spanish Minister, who are caught trying to put a fake image over themselves. Furthermore, many are calling the hypocrisy of these leaders for forcing regular people to drink out of paper straws. All of this while at the same time they are flying private jets and riding luxurious gas guzzling cars.

According to the Daily Wire, Teresa Ribera, is gaining significant attention online when she was seen stating a bike ride to a climate conference organized by the European Union. Furthermore, many are claiming it is reminiscent of a similar stunt by the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in 2021.

In addition to this, reports indicate that Ribera actually went to the conference via a private jet and chauffeured cars. Unfortunately for her, this is contradicting the conference’s focus on addressing carbon dioxide emissions’ impact on the environment.

However, she strategically exits the vehicle approximately 328 feet away from the venue. She then rode a bicycle the remaining distance to create the impression of a climate-friendly mode of transportation.

okay seriously, if people support them despite this they are lost. — RussianMek (@DialD4Death) July 11, 2023

Currently, the tweet is garnering millions of views, and it is one of the trending topics on Twitter worldwide. Following that, critics of the Spanish minister can seem quite harsh for a mistake that she made.

We have this thing called videoconferencing now that works just fine. They seemed to think it was more than good enough for the peasants for 2+ years. But they’re special, they don’t have to practice what they preach. — Matt (@ab_matty) July 12, 2023

In addition to this, users are stating that this is the only logical way for her to come into said country. Riding a bike throughout the whole journey would not seem feasible. However, conservatives are stating that woke ministers can easily take a zoom or skype call while joining a conference like this. This was what most individuals were doing during the Covid lockdowns.

Both sides virtue signal equally just in different ways. All these conservative senators posing with their entire families holding AR-15s is a great example. This is politics. You have to see past this stuff and focus solely on policy. — Centagis (@centagis) July 12, 2023

Unfortunately, it is a recurring problem on both ends of the spectrum. On the left, they tend to make elaborate moves for the LGBTQ community or the environment in order to show they support their own narrative. However, on the conservative end, they tend to over expose themselves with guns in order to gain support.

