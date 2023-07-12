Larry Nassar who abused hundreds of girls, stabbed in prison

Former US national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed 10 times in a prison in Florida. The 59 year old is serving a jail term of 175 years for molesting gymnasts.

He was attacked by another inmate and his lung has collapsed. He is currently in stable condition. The 59 year old pedophile assaulted many athletes and was also in possession of child pornography.

President of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 506, Jose Rojas told CBS News he was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest. The incident occurred during an altercation with another inmate. He was transferred by the emergency medical services team to a local hospital.

Nassar Stabbing

The stabbing of Larry Nassar took place at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Coleman II, in Sumterville, Florida.

The prison’s website issued a statement saying that all visiting to the facility would be suspended until further notice.

The prison is actually short of manpower according to Florida senator Marcio Rubio and on the night of the stabbing there were actually 44 vacant positions which had not been fulfilled at the prison.

Nassar was sentenced to several decades in jail for the crime of sexually assaulting gymnasts including Olympic medalists. He was convicted in state and federal courts. The incidents occurred when he worked as a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics which trains Olympians. Nassar was also found guilty of being in possession of child pornography separately.

Decades of abuse

The fact that he got away with decades of abuse is shocking and victim impact statements say that many of the athletes had told adults what happened (including coaches and trainers) but nothing was done about it.

As a result more than a 100 women including Olympics gold medalist Simone Biles have sought more than one billion from the federal government for the FBI’s failure to stop Nassar when allegations against him surfaced in 2015. He was arrested in 2016.

Michigan State University eventually paid $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who had been assaulted by him. USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement.

Some 150 victims submitted

