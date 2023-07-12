MALE S*X OFFENDERS now FORCING their way into WOMEN’S prisons by claiming they’re TRANSGENDER

The fear for every conservative out there is slowly becoming a reality. It seems that male sex offenders are now coming into women’s prison after identifying as female. Furthermore, this is shedding a bad light on the transgender community. Previous supporters of this may no longer support it anymore as it is potentially harming biological women.

According to the Daily Mail, official data from the HMPPS Offender Equalities Annual Report unveils an intriguing correlation between incarcerated individuals. Following that, individuals who are in conviction of sexual offenses and their identification as transgender women. Surprisingly, it is shown that these individuals are twice as likely to embrace a trans female identity compared to other categories of prisoners.

In the realms of England and Wales, a mere six legally-male trans women found themselves within women’s penitentiaries. However, the overwhelming majority found their place in men’s correctional facilities throughout the previous year. Furthermore, an additional eleven individuals, who are in male institutions, underwent the legal process of gender recognition by obtaining a gender recognition certificate.

Conservatives saying they were right all along about male s*x offenders coming to women’s prison

The cool thing is they’re all faking. — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) July 11, 2023

Conservative platforms like Libs of TikTok are making remarks like “you don’t say,” implying that this is a pretty obvious move. Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that the coolest part of this all is that these men are faking it. Unfortunately for the biological women and actual trans women in prison, they could be facing danger from these men.

cancelled on spot — gredvstheworld (@gredthepleb) July 11, 2023

In addition to this, right wing trolls are shining on Twitter regarding this matter. A Twitter user claims that it is transphobic for the Telegraph to publish such an article. Others are stating that these woke organisations should receive a cancellation from woke individuals.

Yeah, ask the 2 pregnant female inmates in Washington state — Connatserp (@Connatserp1) July 11, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are sharing their experience after being told off by liberals that this is a necessary step. However, now it seems that the tables are turning against the liberals. This is due to the fact that they were claiming that incidents like these never happen. Unfortunately, it seems to be rampant in American prisons as well.

