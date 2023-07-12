ELIZABETH HOLMES: 9 years prison stay only instead of 11?

Federal officials verified Tuesday that disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is presumably in good standing to be eligible for release almost two years early after serving the first six weeks of her more than 11-year jail term for defrauding investors in her fraudulent blood-testing scheme.

According to current projections, Holmes, 39, will be freed from a jail in Bryan, Texas, on December 29, 2032. That would be 115 months, or a little over 9 1/2 years, after she started serving the 11 years and 3 months of jail time that the U.S. had placed on her. Edward Davila, district judge, in November.

At the conclusion of a high-profile trial in San Jose, California, which captivated Silicon Valley for months, Holmes was found guilty on four charges of fraud and conspiracy.

Elizabeth Holmes: Early release

Although her term to jail hasn’t altered, if she follows the rules like all other inmates, she may be eligible for an early release under the federal government’s “good time” regulations. Her anticipated release date, a few weeks before she turns 49, is consistent with a prisoner serving a sentence of that duration.

Legal professionals estimated that Holmes may be released from federal prison in around nine years when Davila handed down the sentence.

- Advertisement -

The Bureau of Prisons cited “privacy, safety, and security reasons” in a statement issued to The Associated Press on Tuesday in order to avoid commenting on the particulars of Holmes’ anticipated release date.

“Every inmate earns good conduct time and is projected in their projected release date,” the statement pointed out.

Ramesh “Sunny Balwani,” the for partner of Holmes and senior lieutenant at Theranos, is also on pace for an early release from his almost 13-year jail term after being found guilty of 12 charges of fraud and conspiracy last year in a separate trial.

The Bureau of Prisons estimates that Balwani will be released on April 1st, 2034. Then, he would have served his term in a Southern California jail for about 11 years.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts