Tennis star Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is officially a mother now!

The 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion and her rapper boyfriend Cordae have welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles, according to an exclusive confirmation from a source who shared with People.

First child for the couple

Osaka and her newborn daughter are both reported to be doing well. The newborn child is Osaka and Cordae’s first child. The pregnancy was first reported in January on Instagram.

In June, Osaka revealed the baby’s gender at a princess-themed baby shower. She expressed her desire to choose a unique name for her daughter. She wanted to give her child a more unique than traditional name.

No cravings during pregnancy

During her pregnancy she thought she would have a ton of cravings but she did not crave anything out of the ordinary. Throughout her pregnancy, Osaka aimed to be the best version of herself for her child.

The tennis star also shared an Instagram carousel that featured a photo of an ultrasound screen, and captioned the shot, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

Love and appreciation for tennis

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

She expressed excitement about returning to the tennis court in the future, particularly hoping her child would watch her matches and proudly say, “that’s my mom.” Osaka concluded by stating that 2023 would be a year of learning and growth for her, with plans to participate in the Australian Open in 2024.

