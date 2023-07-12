Trump used to send Ivanka for business deals because he said she was ‘good-looking’ and ‘all men want to sleep with her’, says Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen who is Donald Trump’s former lawyer and spin doctor said that Trump would send his daughter for business deals based solely on her looks.

According to a Yahoo news report Cohen had said in his podcast Mea Culpo that Donald used to turn around when she was leaving and actually said, “She is just lucky that she is so good-looking, that all women want to be her, and all men want to sleep with her,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has spoken about his eldest daughter’s looks. He has even said in the past that if she were not his daughter he would be dating her.

In his podcast Cohen spoke about the dynamics among the Trump siblings. According to him, Ivanka and Donald Jr were always competing with each other and this was caused by Trump himself. He also said that Donald Jr was in fact the brightest of the three but he was a “f@^#% up”.

“Ivanka is by far the most prepared of all of them. She won’t go on an interview unless she knows every single question, She will script out the blowing of her hair,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Trump in fact has always been said to favour his eldest daughter in all matters. In a documentary titled Unprecedented which features interviews with all three children which came out in 2022, Trump had said that Ivanka was the best skier among the three siblings.

He also praised her highly clearly showing that she was the favourite among the three. He said that she was a good person and very smart adding that some people realised that and some did not.

Washington Post journalist Marc Fisher said that Trump was often gentler when he spoke about Ivanka compared to anyone else in the family.

Michael Cohen relationship with Donald Trump went downhill after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including finance violations during the presidential campaign and also because he implicated Trump for several wrongdoings.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

16-Year-Old BANNED from YMCA for “HATE SPEECH” against trans, conservatives calling transgenderism a MEN’S RIGHTS movement

The Photo Above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts