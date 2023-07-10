16-Year-Old BANNED from YMCA for “HATE SPEECH” against trans, conservatives calling transgenderism a MEN’S RIGHTS movement 

Conservatives are fuming all over Twitter after Riley Gaines posts a tweet with regards to a 16-year-old getting a ban from the YMCA. This was apparently due to her making a “hate speech” against a transgender using the girl’s facility. However, conservatives are calling these trans individuals as men, to which may seem transphobic.

According to Sportskeeda, Riley Gaines, a former swimmer who is now an activist against trans athletes competing in female sports, recently spoke out on Twitter regarding this issue. Furthermore, the YMCA claims the teen was using hate speech.

In addition to this, transgender people were reportedly sitting on a bench when the youngster entered the girl’s locker room in April. She then alerts the head coach of the predicament, who told her that nothing could be done. Unbelievably, without informing the girls or their parents, the coaches and administrators brought in a new policy that permits this to happen.

Twitter users FUMING at YMCA for BANNING 16-year-old

This is a men’s rights movement. Now 1/2 the population will lose their rights, privacy & dignity, so a tiny percentage of mostly upper class white liberal people can play pretend. And THIS is considered “progress”?! 😒 — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) July 9, 2023

- Advertisement -

Conservatives on Twitter are now stating that this is a men’s rights movement. Furthermore, this user claims that women spaces will receive an invasion of certain individuals who are out to attack women. Now, there are actual people who are transgender individuals wanting to live out their lives normally. Unfortunately for both biological women and trans women, there are some men who will take advantage of this situation.

They already are. And it’s still not enough. Trans ppl are so exalted even if no women competed, they still wouldn’t stop this. The only way to stop this is to get liberals out of power and change the law. — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) July 9, 2023

In addition to this, there is a call among the conservatives to dismantle the current liberal government. Furthermore, users claim that this is only happening due to the Democrats wanting to see themselves as progressives. There are several other heavy accusations towards the trans community as well. The allegations are that they will be more than happy to have no biological women competing against them.

Women don't have penises. We don't want to see them while changing for a meet or game. We don't want men in the stalls next to us. Stop defending predators & pervs. — Kim v. Newsom, Trophy Wife 🥰❄️😭🦁🦠 (@1kimmar) July 9, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, debates are ongoing with conservatives and liberals regarding the matter. A liberal is stating that biological women are already naked in the locker room, hence transgender women should be too. However, conservatives are stating that these individuals have male genitalia, and they’d prefer to not see that in women’s spaces.

Read More News

Related Posts