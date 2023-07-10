White liberals calling BLACK Conservatives WHITE SUPREMACISTS 

The table is slowly turning against Black Americans among the White liberals in the United States. There have been many times where liberals are accusing minorities of being a White supremacist. Furthermore, it looks like this is now the running joke among conservative Americans claiming that White supremacism is the most diverse group in the country.

Al Jazeera states that anger and skepticism are brewing among the liberal community by the recent arrest of Sai Varshith Kandula. The 19-year-old Indian American from Missouri smashes a U-Haul van into a White House security fence while waving a Nazi flag. Furthermore, his plan to attack President Biden and his affinity for Hitler were made known during Kandula’s subsequent conversation with officials.

However, these incidents are getting more common. The Nazi propaganda in connection to Kanye West, is highlighting a worrying trend according to liberals. The news site then adds that White supremacy is not just in promotion by White people. There are claims that it may even be a spreading phenomenon towards minorities.

White liberals calling Black people White supremacists

Do they even realise that they have depicted “white supremacy” as a racially diverse group? – I remember articles about black conservatives and Latin American conservatives too. 😂 — Koketso Resane 🇿🇦 (@KoketsoResane) July 8, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, the heavy irony is coming out to everyone on social media. Prominent Black individuals are stating that they are tired of the liberal woke agenda. Some Africans are also adding that White supremacism is now a diverse group as all races are in it.

I have been called a white supremacist more than once. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 8, 2023

However, there are some that seem oblivious to the situation as currently, it is trendy to call conservative Asians White supremacists. Unfortunately, there are liberals that are hurling attacks to Black individuals as well. A famous Black rapper, Zuby claims that he too is receiving the label “White supremacist” from these liberal individuals.

They're intertwined. The culture wars define what is taught in schools to our next generations. What the media looks like. What movies, books, magazines look like. If those things teach ignorance of the bigger picture to future generations (as we're seeing now) we're screwed. — Quackers_loves_1787 (@Quackers_4_1787) July 8, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users are stating at how dangerous this trend of labeling every individual with conflicting opinions as a bigot. There are far worse things happening in the world rather than misgendering someone, or affirmative action to certain individuals. Conservatives feel that the next generation of American society is going to have further problems with the woke culture.

- Advertisement -

Read More News







Related Posts