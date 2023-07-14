Republicans MOCKING Biden for ACCIDENTALLY Calling ZELENSKY “Vladimir” 

Republicans have always made fun of President Joe Biden for his missteps and errors that are constantly made due to his age. However, one of the more recent incidents is regarding the President of the United States calling Ukraine’s President, “Vladimir.” For most people, they would connote Vladimir as the Russian leader. This is despite the fact that Zelensky’s name is literally Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy.

According to the New York Post, Biden made another embarrassing mistake in his speech during a NATO event. The incident was just a day after Ukrainian President Zelensky was expressing his disappointment over Ukraine’s exclusion from NATO. However, he then softened his stance regarding the matter.

In a press conference done in the Lithuanian capital, Biden unintentionally made an informal reference, saying, “Vladimir and I… I shouldn’t be so familiar,” before catching himself and realizing his mistake later. In an attempt to correct himself, he states, “Mr. Zelensky and I are discussing the kind of guarantees we could provide in the interim, during my visit to Ukraine and our meetings in other locations.”

Twitter conservatives making fun of President Biden for his errors

Is “Vladimir” Zelensky winning the war in Iraq? 81 million votes, folks. Joey Mumbles got 81 million votes. — DeSanctimonious (MAGA) Voter (@truthseekertom1) July 12, 2023

In addition to this, some are questioning how Biden even got 81 million votes. Furthermore, Twitter users are calling him “Joey Mumbles”. There are several serious accusations made by social media commentators claiming that there are a number of people who would still vote for him. However, they add that it could also be voter fraud, which there is currently no physical evidence that is proving this claim.

It’s the same name. One is Russian spelling, and one is Ukrainian with different accent. Zelensky used to speak solely in Russian, people in Ukraine definitely still call him Vladimir. His own wife prolly does haha — ._. (@Vikada20) July 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

However, Democrat supporters are stating that his name is actually Volodymyr, but Ukranians are pronouncing it as Vladimir. Others are joking that Zelenksy’s wife might even call him Vladimir as well. The pronunciation is slightly different in Ukrainian, but it appears that some claim he speaks Russian prior to this.

His dad had Alzheimer’s — Funchrist 🇫🇷❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 & 🇮🇹 (@funchristX) July 13, 2023

Twitter users are showing concerns towards Biden’s speech as some are speculating that he is having a mental decline due to his age. In addition to this, there are several claims that his father had Alzheimers. There are no solid claims to this remark but apparently in 2019 Fox News states that Hunter Biden and his therapist made fun of Joe having dementia.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts