Megan Fox covers up tattoo of ex Brian Austin Green’s name

Megan Fox has undergone a significant tattoo transformation by covering up a tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The actress replaced the name “Brian” with a larger design featuring a snake and flowers on her right hip. Jesse, her tattoo artist from SYZYGY Precision Tattooing, shared a glimpse of the new tattoo on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work on Megan’s tattoo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CukU3crSr1l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox,” he captioned his July 11 Instagram post. “Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way.”

More ink jobs

In addition to the cover-up, Fox has also added new finger tattoos to both hands. The finger tattoos feature various geometric designs, patterned dots, and an eye. Sydney Smith, the owner of Blxck Rose Ink, posted before and after videos of Megan’s hands, showcasing the new finger tattoos.

- Advertisement -

Fox and Green, who have three children together, divorced in 2020 after nearly a decade of marriage. Their children are Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

Blended family

Following that, Fox has become engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, while Green is in a relationship with Sharna Burgess and they share a one-year-old son named Zane.

Despite their separation, the ex-couple maintains a friendly relationship and co-parent their children effectively. They have even been seen spending time together as a blended family at Universal Studios.

Co-parenting

- Advertisement -

Green has previously spoken about their co-parenting dynamic, emphasizing their ability to work well together and not argue over time with the children. They strive to alternate holidays and remain open to adapting their schedules to accommodate each other. He has also defended Fox against false claims, asserting that she does not force their sons to wear girls’ clothes and dismissing such stories as baseless and harmful to the parent-child relationship.

Read More News

Tennis star Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts