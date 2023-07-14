Zayn Malik talks about shoving Yolanda Hadid and why he left One Direction

Zayn Malik, the former member of One Direction, recently made a return to public life by appearing on a podcast. In his first interview in years, he discussed his decision to leave the group, his life since then, and his new single.

During the “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, Malik spoke about his time in One Direction, stating that while he had great experiences and times with the band, they had simply reached the end of their journey together.

Malik on One Direction

He left the group in 2015, following the success of their hit songs like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life,” and “Best Song Ever.” One Direction, the boy band formed on the British show “The X Factor,” continued to make music after Malik’s departure but officially disbanded in 2016. Meanwhile, Malik embarked on his solo career, releasing his debut single “Pillowtalk” in the same year.

He revealed that towards the end of his time with the band, there were clashes between the members. He expressed that after spending every day together for five years, they had grown tired of each other. Despite this, he now looks back on the experience more fondly. Malik sensed that changes were coming and decided to take a proactive approach, wanting to be the first to release his own music and “get ahead of the curve.”

Issues within One Direction

While Malik didn’t delve into specific details, he mentioned that there were political issues and disagreements within the group, including some members not wanting to sign contracts. He noticed these signs and realized that something was happening behind the scenes.

- Advertisement -

The podcast also touched on a reported confrontation between Malik and Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his former girlfriend Gigi Hadid. When asked about his decision to remain mostly silent on the matter, Malik stated that he believed such issues should remain within the family and preferred not to draw attention to them.

Read More News

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts