Former interim Police Chief SUING Golden Valley for allegedly DISCRIMINATING against him being a WHITE MAN 

In the perspective of the conservatives in America, they feel that White people are receiving discrimination from the government. Furthermore, it looks as though that it is a reality and that there are actual cases that are in court right now for such accusations. Fairness and equality should be given to any person regardless of the color of their skin, gender and sexuality.

Hometownsource states that the historic significance of being the first Black man to lead Golden Valley’s police force is dampening down due to the allegations made by Scott Nadeau. Nadeau claims that this particular diversity is forced.

Furthermore, the lawsuit done by Joseph A. Kelly of Kelly & Lemmons, P.A., on behalf of Nadeau, the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota is already told. The lawsuit is holding them responsible in both their official and individual capacities. Nadeau, asserting that his race is playing a significant role in him not becoming the police chief.

White interim police chief suing Golden Valley for allegedly discriminating against him

Conservatives are showing support for Nadeau as they are feeling the same thing as he is. However, they are also stating that his lawyers are terrible. This is due to the fact that they are only demanding $75,000 in damages. Twitter users are claiming that he deserves more in compensation.

Following that, there are several arguments between conservatives and liberals regarding the matter. A Twitter user states that it is pretty ironic that America was fighting for equality among Blacks and Whites. However, times are changing as many are observing that segregation is slowly returning to the country.

A Black Twitter user claims that White people will not be able to survive being a Black person for even a week. The user then adds that even other minorities cannot relate to being Black as he claims that it is harder.

Several memes are popping up on the thread. Twitter users claim that liberals feel that fighting racism can only happen with more racism. Furthermore, claims that liberals today are openly anti-White and are fighting to discriminate against White people further in the future.

