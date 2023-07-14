Kevin Costner to pay soon to be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner $129,000 a month as child support

Kevin Costner has been ordered by the judge on July 9 to pay his estranged wife $129,000 per month in child support. While the sum of money seems like a lot it’s only half what she initially asked for.

The ruling is tentative and subject to change down the road. The couple will also each be responsible for health care expenses as well as private tuition and extra-curricular activities.

A certified public accountant concluded that Costner’s average monthly cash flow is $1,536,808.

Baumgartner and Child Support

“I realise that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way. It’s important to not only provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude.

“I understand that guideline child support based on Kevin’s income in 2022 would be $152,681 per month. As set forth above, the amount needed to maintain the children’s current lifestyle is $332,264 per month which is 60% of what our family spent.”

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Baumgartner had been willing to move out of the family home but had said that she could not do so without Kevin’s support.

In documents that she filed in court he also said that his allegation that he was doing the most he possibly could to make the divorce seamless was quite untrue and his offer of $52,000 was “completely inappropriate.

The judge also ruled that Costner pay Baumgartner’s $200,000 attorney fee as well as $100,000 for the forensic analyst’s fee.

Unreasonable demands

The court also declared that Baumgartner had to move out from the family home by July 31st.

Costner attended the hearing online using Zoom. Costner had earlier said that the amount his ex-wife initially asked for was highly unreasonable and he could not afford it due to his changing job situation.

He also accused her of requesting for such a high amount to fund her own expenses including cosmetic procedures, boutique shopping, ATM withdrawals, construction loans and other costs that have no relation to her children.

