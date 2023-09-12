Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner packs on PDA at US Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been seen together publicly for the third time this month. After a makeout session at Beyoncé’s concert on September 4 and attending a New York Fashion Week dinner, the couple was spotted at the US Open, both dressed in black for the men’s singles finals. A video from the event showed Jenner stroking Chalamet’s hair, and they were photographed being affectionate.

The duo was last seen wearing matching black outfits and being cosy at a dinner for Haider Ackerman. Their relationship was first reported in April after they were initially seen together in January at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Jenner Keeping a low profile?

They managed to keep a low profile for several months, with only occasional sightings of Jenner’s car at Chalamet’s house and them walking together in June. Is the US Open the start of their going all out public?

According to a source, the budding romance is “fun and uncomplicated” for Jenner. They have been seeing each other for about six months, and Chalamet makes her happy. He understands that she has to prioritize her children and is described as charming, loving, and protective. Jenner appreciates his private nature.

Just friends?

However, another source had downplayed the seriousness of their relationship, stating that they both have busy schedules and don’t spend a lot of time together. They remain friends, enjoy each other’s company when they do hang out, but their relationship is described as casual and not committed.

According to the source they communicate on a pretty regular basis. They also run in the same cycle of friends and have a great time when they meet up. It was reported that Jenner is having fun and is open to see where things go. Each time they meet, they appreciate each other’s company.

Rumours about the duo dating have started months ago but they debunked the rumours until now.

