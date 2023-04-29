Channing Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan hug in rare outing together

Who says exes can’t be friendly to each other? Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, both 42 looked amicable towards one another in their latest outing. The former couple, who were married from 2009 to 2019 went out with their daughter Everly, 9 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dewan and Channing were photographed sharing a hug. The trio stood beside Tatum’s truck at the reunion. Tatum was wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, green and white sneakers, and a white backwards baseball cap.

Casual look for the outing

As for Dewan, her hair was down and she wore a sleeveless white crop top, baggy white nylon pants and white sneakers. She also wore hoop earrings and bracelets while Everly donned a black graphic tee, pink shorts, and pink socks with black laced athletic shoes.

In November 2019, Tatum and Dewan finalized their divorce after being married for 10 years. Two months later, they reached a custody agreement where it is a 50/50 custody split and both agreeing not to exploit Everly for any social media advertisements.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018.

Channing Tatum, who has been dating Zoë Kravitz since 2021, spoke to Vanity Fair and, in a January profile, made rare comments about his marriage to Dewan.

Channing ‘super scary’

Channing Tatum admitted that “it was super scary and terrifying” to walk away from his relationship with the 42-year-old actress-dancer, whom he met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up.

Dewan found love after Tatum

Dewan and Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee started dating in October 2018 and got engaged in February 2020. A month later they welcomed a baby boy.

