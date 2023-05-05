ChatGPT won’t take over from humans, says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

Nothing can beat the human mind – not even ChatGPT said Narayana Murthy in a CNBC report. The Indian information technology services giant Infosys founder said that ChatGPT would enhance knowledge and not replace humans just yet.

“ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks for example, writing an essay,” said Murthy in an episode of The CNBC conversation with Tanvir Gill.

“I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination, machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind. But let’s remember, both you and I have access to the same ChatGPT. The human mind is what differentiates one from the other.

Murthy on ChatGPT

“If there is a competition between you and me, you will use the ChatGPT output as your base, and then you will add your differentiation, your own smartness, your own tweaking. And that’s when the teachers will be much more impressed with you than with me.

“The lazy guys will get a C. Only smart people will get A. Therefore I am not so much worried about ChatGPT,” he said.

Infosys was founded in 1981 by Murthy and six other engineers with a capital of $250. The company provides business consulting, information technology, software engineering and outsourcing services.

Currently the company has grown into a multibillion dollar brand with a market capitalization of $62 billion and it has 346,000 employees across the globe. It was the first Indian company to be listed on the Nasdaq in March 1999 and on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2012.

Murthy said that he will use ChatGPT as an instrument in producing better quality of work and output – but not as a human replacement.

According to Brand Finance, Infosys is the third most valuable IT services company after Accenture and Tata Consultancy.

Photo above is from Wikipedia

