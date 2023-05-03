Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy denies dating rumours

Love Actually star Bill Nighy has denied that he is dating Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The pair’s appearance during the Met Gala event set news abuzz that they are romantically linked. The 73-year-olds made an appearance arm-in-arm at the glitzy fashion event.

On Tuesday, a representative for Nighy said in a statement: “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship.”

Roses for Wintour

News about the pair began back in 2021 when they were seen having dinner together in Italy. It was reported that Nighy gifted Wintour some roses.

They were also spotted watching his film Living, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, at several screenings in New York last year.

Wintour was photographed wearing a patterned coat over a floor-length silver skirt for the Met Gala which was a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. As for Nighy, he wore a dark coloured suit paired with a blue tie and white shirt.

Friends for a long time, they have been spotted sitting together at fashion events as far back as 2010. At that time Wintour was still dating Shelby Bryan.

After Wintour’s breakup with Bryan, it appears that her friendship with Nighy has become closer but not romantically involved.

Both Wintour and Nighy have remained coy when quizzed about their relationship.

While she herself declined to comment on Nighy in an interview with The Telegraph this weekend. Although she admitted that English men made more entertaining dinner companions than Americans, when asked if she wanted to clarify her relationship with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, she ended the interview by saying “I think that’s “time”.”

Past relationships

Nighy split from his long-term partner, actor Diana Quick, with whom he has a daughter, actress Mary Nighy, in 2008, while Wintour had a long-running relationship with Texan businessman Shelby Bryan, that ended a few years ago.

She has two grown children, Bee Carrozzini and Charles Shaffer with her former husband, David Shaffer.

