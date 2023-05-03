Paris Hilton’s debut Met Gala entrance blocked by climate change protesters

Socialite Paris Hilton made her first debut at the Met Gala 2023 this year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. However, as she made her way to the event, her entrance was blocked. Her arrival at the gala was delayed due to a blockade by a group of climate change protestors.

Hilton’s black van was stopped by a group of angry protestors wearing red T-shirts. The angry protestors can be seen lying on the road and blocking the van while holding posters that read, ”The 1% are killing the climate,” in a video that has gone viral.

Protestors Blocking Paris

”We want it immediately,” they can be heard screaming while shouting loudly in the video, according to Daily Mail. But the path was quickly made clear.

After a little pause, Paris Hilton made her grand entrance on the red carpet. The 42-year-old diva looked amazing in a glittery, off-the-shoulder black dress by Marc Jacobs.

To Vogue, fashion designer Jacobs explained the concepts behind the dress. At Hilton’s request, the dress’s glittering sleeve and chest designs were added to its stunning off-the-shoulder design, which is partially made of leather.

- Advertisement -

Fans went to Twitter to rave over the socialite after spotting her gorgeous appearance.

Fans show their support One person said: “The original it girl Paris Hilton at the #MetGala.” A second penned: “Paris Hilton is serving for her very first #MetGala”, while a third added: “Paris Hilton, you’ll always be famous #MetGala.” “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” is the theme of this year’s Met Gala. It is a tribute to the late designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. Read More News from The Independent News – click below

Related Posts