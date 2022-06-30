‘Check your poo – it could save your life’ is final message from podcaster

- Advertisement -

Moreover, we must all treat it seriously.

A final message from Dame Deborah James said: “Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.”

Deborah James, a cancer activist and “inspirational” podcaster, passed away on Tuesday “peacefully,” and tributes are pouring in.

Following her 2016 colon cancer diagnosis, the 40-year-old former deputy headteacher turned podcaster actively promoted bowel cancer awareness on social media.

She was involved in charities, and on the BBC podcast ‘You, Me, and The Big C’. The podcaster has received tributes from James’ family as well as others in politics, the entertainment sector, and other fields.

Days before Christmas in 2016, the mother-of-two, also known as BowelBabe to her hordes of Instagram followers, received the devastating news that her bowel cancer was terminal. She was 35 years old.

Deborah surpassed the odds set against her despite being given an 8% probability of living five years.

The courageous campaigner celebrated the five-year mark a few months after turning 40 in October—a birthday she never imagined she would survive to see. sharing with Sun readers her last few months.

Bowel Cancer