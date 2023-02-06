Child abuse by society’s guardians exposed

The protection of children from abuse is of vital significance to any society. However, even with the enactment of decrees, formulation of policies, and the creation of programs and facilities intended to safeguard the rights of a child, the problem continues to exist.

Besides being a persistent issue in today’s world, sexual child abuse is no longer the turf of perennial criminals, serial rapists, and psychopaths. This criminal and sadistic endeavor has now become an activity performed by society’s so-called “guardians” – teachers, church officials and priests, police officers, and the like.

Guardians exposed

Early this year, it was reported that nearly 350 public educators were arrested on child sex-related crimes in the U.S., averaging to almost an arrest every day on crimes ranging from grooming to child porn to raping students.

Aside from educators, priests have also joined the bandwagon of guardians. In a recent report, Kansas Bureau of Investigation documents show how the Catholic church sheltered child sex molesters and hindered prosecutions. The KBI found 188 clergies suspected of committing crimes — including sodomy, rape, and child rape.

Conventionally, teachers are supposed to mold the minds of the young while priests have the task of making these young minds reflect on their actions and stay away from whatever would destroy their souls – yet, they are now the perpetrators of vicious and merciless crimes.

- Advertisement -

Just recently, a well-known former investigative journalist for ABC News has been arrested on a charge of “transporting” images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, who covers national security and military news for the aforementioned news outlet, was charged when authorities found images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on electronic devices taken from his home.

Sexual abuse

The enforcers also discovered multiple conversations in which “participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children.”

He faces a charge of transportation of child pornography, which calls for a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, officials said.

Meek was an investigative journalist, therefore, another of society’s guardians. Another one of those who failed in their task of protecting children.

- Advertisement -

If these are the kind of ‘guardians’ that we have in society today, then the custody of the world’s children is seriously at risk.

Read More News

Related Posts

No related posts.