Euphoria Star Chloe Cherry Accused of Shoplifting $28 Blouse

Chloe Cherry, star of the hit show “Euphoria,” has been charged with misdemeanour retail theft following an alleged shoplifting incident in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The alleged theft took place in December of last year.

This was when Cherry reportedly took a $28 blouse into a dressing room at the Building Character shopping complex and left the store without paying for it. The charges were filed in January.

At 25 years old, she has undergone a career transformation, transitioning from a former pornography star to a successful television and runway model actress. Her breakout role in Euphoria has propelled her to new heights in the entertainment industry.

Cherry’s representative told TMZ that, “In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

Fans react to Chloe’s alleged shoplifting

sounds like something her character in euphoria would do — filipe (@filiilmao) February 2, 2023

A fan claimed that this is something a character on Euphoria would do. Her character on the show Faye who was in a relationship with a heroin dealer on the show. She is considered as one of the beloved characters in Euphoria despite Faye having a recurring role.

sometimes stealing from corporations isn’t about not being able to afford it lmfao. it’s fun to stick it to the man — Jacobミ☆ (@princeeric_22) February 3, 2023

There was speculation among fans regarding the reason for her alleged theft, with some claiming that her Euphoria paycheck had not been cleared. Others offered alternative explanations, such as rebelling against society, a thrill-seeking personality, or simply wanting to steal the item for the sake of it.

The remarks of her being an “adrenaline junkie” or that she loves to steal just for the thrill of it are completely false. A fan posted a quote from her manager stating that it is just a small store wanting to capitalise on a celebrity visiting them.

Furthermore, Cherry thought that the store had already charged her card for the item, when in reality they did not. Generally, Cherry has received massive support from her fans as they find her relatable and heartwarming.

