Thousands of illegal immigrant children with tuberculosis released in the US

The US government is reportedly releasing thousands of illegal immigrant children who have been infected with tuberculosis in the United States.

The Washington Times reported that some 2,500 children with tuberculosis infections were released over the last year in 44 different states. According to a court-ordered report, 126,000 migrant children were released into the United States. The infection rate among migrant children is about 1 in 50.

The problem is tuberculosis takes anywhere from three to nine months to treat but the migrant children are only in the government’s custody for a short period of time. So as a short-term measure, the Health and Human Services Department releases the infected children to sponsors in the United States and contacts local health authorities regarding potential treatment so that the children can be properly treated before the latent infection becomes an active one.

Local health officials also lament that the notifications from the Health and Human Services Department are not consistent and many times the children arrive in a community before health officials are notified of their situation.

Last month Texas Governor, Greg Abbot sent busloads of illegal immigrants to Los Angeles. Known as the sanctuary city, Abbot said that Los Angeles is a city that migrants seek to go to especially now that it’s leaders call it a sanctuary city.

Abbot said that Texas has become a hive for illegal immigrants who cross over from Mexico mainly because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border.

“Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border,” said Abbot.

The migrants who arrived in Los Angeles numbered 42 people including several elderly people. According to officials they were from Venezuela, Guatemala and Honduras. Two of them were of African descent and one of Asian descent.

