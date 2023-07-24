US legislators demand from military & gov’t. officials clear info about UFOs

Veteran politicians and legislators are demanding from military and other government officials information regarding intelligence on UFOs or other unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs).

They are annoyed that they are being kept in the dark about what is known regarding UFOs and UAPs.

The legislators do not really think that the government is trying to keep evidence of extraterrestrial life from the public and congressional oversight. However, they are disappointed that they are not learning more about mysterious things flying in confined U.S. air space.

“My primary interest in this topic is if there are … object[s] operating over restricted air space, it’s not ours and we don’t know whose it is, that’s a problem that we need to get to the bottom of,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“If there’s an explanation for it that’s being kept from Congress, then we need to force the issue. We’re not getting answers,” Rubio told The Hill.

An amendment to an annual defense bill that would mandate the federal government to compile and make public all records about UFOs and UAPs has been approved by the Senate unless a special review board deems that they must be kept classified.

Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind. ), a former Marine intelligence officer, and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) are also in favor of the amendment, which was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees. Rubio is also in favor of it, as is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.

The leading Republican on the intelligence committee, Marco Rubio, has access to more sensitive information than the vast majority of members of Congress. He asserted that he believes documents about unexplained airborne phenomena are being withheld from legislative scrutiny.

UFO: A security threat?

Some legislators believe the UFO is a security threat. They want answers.

