TikTok’s Aged filter goes viral, shows how people welcome their future old faces

TikTok’s Aged filter went viral and drew mixed reactions online. It caused some to express horror at how they might look when they age while others have embraced seeing themselves grow old.

TikTok’s Aged filter

The filter adds facial drooping and intensifies wrinkles by overlaying the face in real time. For some people, it worsens hyperpigmentation and thins the lips.

With the filter’s realism, attempts have been made to evaluate its correctness by contrasting users’ and celebrities’ present-day appearances with the affects it artificially created on images of their earlier selves.

Others have shown stark discrepancies between the filter and reality, while some have found the filter to be perfectly accurate in forecasting how people aged.

Users’ reactions

However, the fad of the aged filter has undergone multiple viral incarnations that have emphasized welcoming and even enjoying the idea of aging.

More than 2.3 million people liked a user’s comment in a TikTok video saying she compared her aged self to a nice aunt who would “tell you dirty jokes and let you sneak an extra cookie while your mom isn’t looking.”

More TikTok Aged reactions

Another expressed excitement at meeting her elder self in her video. However, other commenters were quick to point out that certain individuals’ aging may have been sped up by the filter compared to their peers.

One remark, which received more than 36,000 likes, said, “Why did it age you like 10 years and it aged me 70.”

After applying the filter, several users found comfort in being greeted by their parents’ or grandparents’ familiar visage.

A maker uploaded a TikTok video in which she contrasted her aged face with a picture of her deceased grandma.

“When I applied this filter on my face, I almost had a heart attack, but not for the same reasons that everyone else is. In the video, she added, “I don’t care about getting older. But consider this. I resemble my granny perfectly.

Another artist joked that she could now picture herself making the same judgments about other people’s weight or the cleanliness of their dwellings after seeing how much she resembled her mother.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

