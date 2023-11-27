Business Insights International Technology

Chimera hackers infiltrate Dutch semi-conductor giant NXP

ByGemma Iso

November 27, 2023
Chimera hackers infiltrate Dutch semi-conductor giant NXP

A Chinese-linked hacker group known as Chimera successfully breached the defenses of Europe’s largest chipmaker, NXP. According to NRC, they maintained undetected access for over two years.

Chimera hackers

The cybercriminals reportedly pilfered intellectual property, including crucial chip designs, in a covert operation.

 Infiltration went unnoticed

The breach, which transpired from late 2017 to early 2020, went unnoticed until a parallel attack on Dutch airline Transavia exposed a connection to NXP’s compromised systems.

Investigations into the Transavia incident unveiled a trail leading back to NXP, with the hackers leaving their signature mark through the use of the ChimeRAR tool associated with the Chimera group.

Utilizing credentials from prior data breaches on platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook, the hackers employed brute force attacks to crack passwords, even manipulating phone numbers to bypass double authentication measures.

 Remarkably patient hackers

The cybercriminals demonstrated remarkable patience, clandestinely extracting data every few weeks and transferring it through encrypted files on cloud storage services such as Microsoft’s OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive.

Chimera breaching NXP

NXP, a dominant force in the global semiconductor market, downplayed the impact of the breach, asserting that the complexity of the stolen data makes it challenging to replicate designs easily.

Despite confirming the theft of intellectual property, NXP opted not to publicly disclose the breach’s details, citing no material damage incurred.

Post-attack, NXP reportedly bolstered its network security, implementing rigorous monitoring systems and imposing stringent controls on data accessibility and transfer within the company.

These measures aim to fortify defenses, protecting valuable intellectual assets and preserving network integrity against potential future breaches.

As NXP takes strides to secure its network, the incident highlights the critical need for heightened cybersecurity across the tech sector to safeguard against evolving threats and maintain public trust.

Read More News

Netherlands’ Geert Wilders reminding Europeans of the 1930s? 

Cover Photo: Unsplash

Related Post

Business Insights

Cheap Chinese imports flood Southeast Asia, business and industry seek protection

September 12, 2024
International Asia

China’s former foreign minister Qin Gang ‘demoted to low-level publishing job’

September 10, 2024
Entertainment Business Insights Celebrity

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actor convicted of embezzling $15 million

August 29, 2024

You missed

Asia

China to raise retirement age for first time since 1978: Bid to counter shrinking workforce and ‘ease pressure on pension funds’

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Xi says China should ‘strive’ to meet its 5 per cent growth target, sparking fears it won’t

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Apple reducing dependence on China with iPhone 16 models made in India

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

China detains top investment bankers, others’ passports taken away

September 15, 2024 Abhijit