Chris Evert, veteran tennis superstar says her cancer is back

Tennis legend Chris Evert says she has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time. Chris Evert says the cancer has come back in the same pelvic region. She was in remission from ovarian cancer for the last two years.

In a statement to ESPN she said, “Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I’ve been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back.”

She did however express her gratefulness that she found out about it early. “Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

The tennis superstar who has won the Grand Slam 18 times said that she and her siblings should have been tested as they reclassified her “BCA variant” which was pathogenic.

Chris Evert on her cancer battle

Chris Evert said she booked a preventative hysterectomy later which led her to finding out she has Stage 1 ovarian cancer.

She said when her pathology report came back doctors found malignant cells and a tumor in her left fallopian tube.

“My doctor said if left undiscovered, in four months I would probably have been Stage 3 like Jeanne,(her sister) with very few options… I immediately began six rounds of chemotherapy.” Evert also went through a double mastectomy.

Evert has three sons, Colton, Nicholas and Alexander with her ex-husband Andy Mill.

The 68 year old retired from professional tennis in 1989. She held the numero uno position in tennis for seven years from 1974 to 1981 and has 157 singles titles. She won seven French Open titles and and six US open titles. Her greatest rival at the time was Martina Navratilova. The duo ruled much of the tennis court in the 70s and 80s.

