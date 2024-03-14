CIA: New documents reveal agency’s role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Recently extracted communications records shed light on the involvement of the CIA during the chaos of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The revelation comes from 88 pages of documents disclosed by Judicial Watch, offering a glimpse into the agency’s previously undisclosed actions amidst the turmoil.

CIA direct engagement

Among the disclosed information, it was revealed that the CIA had deployed “several” dog teams in the vicinity of the Capitol and had assigned “bomb techs” to handle explosive devices discovered near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters. These documents, though heavily redacted, mark the first concrete evidence of the CIA’s direct engagement during the tumultuous event.

One of the disclosed texts under the header “January 7 Intel Chain” mentioned the participation of “two CIA bomb techs” aiding in the investigation of a pipe bomb scene, while another reference indicated the standby presence of “several CIA dog teams.”

Discrepancies

Additionally, the documents highlighted discrepancies in initial reporting, notably concerning the tragic death of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed ex-Air Force veteran, who was fatally shot inside the Capitol. Judicial Watch’s recent revelation of a new video depicting the shooting has reignited scrutiny over the incident. Contrary to initial reports, the texts suggested Babbitt was shot in the shoulder as she was pushed through a doorway to the Speaker’s Lobby, not in the chest on the House floor as previously believed.

As investigations continue into the events of Jan. 6, these newly disclosed documents provide a fresh perspective on the involvement of intelligence agencies during one of the darkest days in recent American history.

Like what the American Oversight declared, the assault on January 6, 2021, instigated by Trump and carried out by a heavily armed mob, targeted not only the U.S. Capitol but also democracy and the principles of the rule of law.

