‘Clark Kent’ no longer a newspaper reporter but the lawyer of Gwyneth Paltrow?

This time, Superman’s alter-ego ‘Clark Kent’ is not reporting the news or opening his shirt ready to fly but is defending Iron Man’s love interest Gwyneth Paltrow. Actually, Clark Kent’s look-alike.

People have noticed the strict resemblance of Atty. James Egan to movie character Clark Kent, Paltrow’s legal representation in retired optometrist Terry Sanderson’s civil suit against her over a 2016 ski collision. On Thursday, she was found not liable for the incident and was awarded $1 plus the reimbursement of her legal fees.

Clark Kent?

During the two-week trial, Egan himself became a viral topic as fans swooned over his looks.

He shared his thoughts on the attention after the verdict was reached on Thursday, telling Extra‘s Billy Bush, “I have heard that, it’s weird.”

Fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz was one of many who gushed over Egan’s looks after the trial wrapped. He shared an Instagram photo of the attorney inside the courtroom and captioned the snap, “Gwyneth’s attorney James Egan? I think we should have that conversation.”

Legendary journalist Katie Couric entered the chat and shared the same sentiment in the comments section.

“He’s cute,” she wrote.

Egan, who lives in Salt Lake City, graduated magna cum laude from J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in 2014, per Epperson & Owens law firm. He first joined the firm in February 2016.

In Sanderson’s 2019 lawsuit, he accused Paltrow of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort with a ski instructor, whom he alleges filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident.

The doctor requested damages over $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in “permanent traumatic brain injury,” four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and disfigurement.

Paltrow also denied the allegations in a countersuit filed the next month, claiming that Sanderson was the one who hit her from behind and was then trying to “exploit her celebrity and wealth.”

NOTE: Photo is from YouTube screen grab

