Kelly Clarkson relied on anti-depressants to get through divorce

Kelly Clarkson recently disclosed her challenges during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. She revealed how anti-depressants played an important role in her emotional journey.

During a candid conversation on the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Clarkson revealed a breaking point when her emotional turmoil became overwhelming.

Clarkson overwhelmed by emotions

She described a moment with her therapist where she couldn’t stop sobbing and had to cancel other commitments due to excessive crying.

Clarkson sought medical care after this cathartic experience, putting aside any reservations she may have had.

She shared that she took Lexapro for approximately two months, acknowledging that she needed assistance because she was no longer able to put on a happy face for the public.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on her decision, she firmly stated that seeking help was the greatest decision she ever made and that she wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it.

Clarkson, 41, and Blackstock, 46, got married in 2013 but filed for divorce in 2020, with the proceedings concluding in March 2022.

They have two children together, a nine-year-old daughter named River Rose and a seven-year-old son named Remington “Remy” Alexander. These personal challenges not only led Clarkson to seek therapy but also inspired her latest album, Chemistry.

Daughter allowed to use curse word

Clarkson shared in another podcast appearance on Audacy Check-In a lighter anecdote about her children’s interest in her music. She humorously mentioned that her daughter wanted to sing her song “Whole Lotta Woman,” which contains a curse word. Clarkson allowed her daughter to sing it but only when she was present.

During an interview on TODAY ahead of her album release, Clarkson revealed a poignant conversation she had with her ex-husband about the content of the album.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Former man who now identifies as NON-BINARY calling sorority house TRANSPHOBIC after NOT MEETING their criteria

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts