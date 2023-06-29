Former man who now identifies as NON-BINARY calling sorority house TRANSPHOBIC after NOT MEETING their criteria 

Seemingly, in America, the non-binary culture is rising immensely. However, there are certain individuals who are confused and may not be able to fit in clubs that have been around for hundreds of years. Furthermore, conservatives are vehemently against men guising themselves as non-binary in order to enter women’s spaces.

According to 19th News, Chi O, Guzmán believes their new sorority is challenging stereotypes, promoting individuality and acceptance. Furthermore, as a nonbinary recruitment chair, they exemplified this principle.

The sorority aims to support members without pressuring them to conform or please others. Sharing values were crucial for prospective members. However, in May, an email from Chi Omega’s national office raise concerns about Guzmán’s membership. After discussions with national leadership, they receive advice against rushing their membership. However, they did allow them to remain a member privately.

That’s just a dude. That’s the laziest trans I’ve ever seen. He didn’t even bother throwing on some lipgloss. He just wants to hang around naked girls and invade their spaces. He’ll spend basically every day of his college life wanking in the showers, living his kink. — JW (@C130GuyBNA) June 27, 2023

Conservatives on Twitter are brutal towards the non-binary individual. Furthermore, they are stating that this person is not even trying to stop looking like a man. Typically, a non-binary individual would put some effort into them looking different. Users are accusing the individual of wanting to be around naked women.

A biological male doesn't have the right to be in a woman's sorority. No matter if he self identifies as a woman or nonbinary. Self identification doesn't change what someone is. Sorry. Science doesn't work that way. Thanks — Robert Davis (@RobbyDeath58) June 27, 2023

In addition to this, Twitter users state that the individual should also feel comfortable joining a fraternity as they are non-binary after all. The strong emphasis that women spaces should remain as such is a popular opinion throughout Twitter. Unfortunately for the individuals who are trans, incidents like these are making their life harder.

It's okay to be anything you want. It's not okay to be a male, living in a sorority house (who are sometimes minors). It's also okay for actual females to reject your needs when they infringe on theirs. It is not okay to subjugate one group just so you can pander to another. — Timothy Mahoney (@taterblade) June 27, 2023

Nowadays, it is mind boggling to see conservatives say that it is okay to be gay. Previously, they were vehemently against same sex marriage. However, with the absurdity of the TQ+ community, it seems that many are considerably liberal than they were before.

Somehow it is very obvious there was some sort of international takeover around that time of common-sense and logic and somebody just murdered tf out of it — Gulf R. (@gullfff) June 27, 2023

Following that, users are jokingly asking if they can travel back in time to 2015 when society was still “normal”. It appears that many are uncomfortable with how forceful and intolerant certain members of the LGBTQ+ community are.

