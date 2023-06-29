Nicolas Cage bought an airplane seat for son’s imaginary friend

According to Minnie Driver, actress from “Good Will Hunting,” it was recently revealed that Nicolas Cage once bought an extra airplane seat for his son’s imaginary friend.

Driver shared this delightful anecdote in response to an Instagram post that portrayed Cage in a negative light.

True nature of Cage

She wanted to dismiss the notion of him being mean-spirited and shared her personal experience with the actor. Driver’s comment, stating that she was on a plane with Cage and his son when a seat was also purchased for the son’s imaginary friend, received over 200 likes, showing the audience’s appreciation for this charming insight.

However, Driver did not share whether she was referring to his 17-year-old son Kal-El or his 32-year-old son Weston in her story.

Her account emerged as a counter-narrative to another in which a woman claimed that a hotel manager ordered her and her fiancé to give up their bridal suite for a “celebrity” staying for an extended period of time, hinting that Cage was the celebrity in question who reportedly ruined her wedding plans.

Cage’s manager denied both the airline and hotel allegations. He has two sons, Weston, born in 1990 to ex-partner Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, born in 2005 to Alice Kim.

In more joyful news, Cage welcomed his first daughter, August Francesca, with Riko Shibata by September 2022. The couple got married in March 2021.

Married five times

Before August’s birth, he expressed his excitement about fatherhood in an interview with Access Hollywood, mentioning how he missed going to toy stores and singing lullabies to his grown-up sons. He stated that he was looking forward to experiencing those moments again, highlighting his loving nature as a father and contradicting the previous allegations.

Cage has had a diverse personal life, being married five times, including a four-day marriage to Erika Koike. His former spouses also include Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed away in January due to cardiac arrest.

