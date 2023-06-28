Jeremy Zimmer of Hollywood calls Meghan Markle a “talentless” broadcaster

Jeremy Zimmer, the chief decision-maker of United Talent Agency, called the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle a “talentless” broadcaster. Zimmer, who is behind some of the powerful names in Hollywood, is not surprised why the streaming giant Spotify gave the chop to its £18 million transaction with her and Prince Harry after just one podcast airing.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” he said.

Then Zimmer added, “And, you know, just because you’re famous, doesn’t make you great at something.”

Zimmer on Axing of Markle

According to Variety magazine, Spotify reportedly ended the agreement because it ‘anticipated more content’ from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Audio team. They were not able to deliver.

Only one season of Meghan’s Archetypes, a 12-episode talk show about gender stereotypes, was produced by Archewell, along with a 30-minute holiday special in 2020 that starred a number of their famous friends and their son Archie.

- Advertisement -

When Archetypes debuted last summer, it had a strong first rating response, and negotiations for a second season were allegedly underway until they abruptly came to a halt. According to reports, Spotify shelled out an astounding £18 million to secure a multi-year agreement’ with the Sussex family.

Taylor Swift snubbing Meghan Markle

Taylor Swift allegedly turned down the opportunity to speak on Meghan’s podcast very recently, despite the duchess personally inviting her.

Swift rejected via her agent after receiving a handwritten note from Meghan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports that it is ‘unlikely’ that Netflix will extend the couple’s contract when it expires in 2025. According to the article, issues have developed as a result of the couple’s inexperience as television producers and their struggles to acquire content that fits with their brand.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

LIBERALS are wanting KIDS to see “KINKS” in PRIDE, conservatives are ANGRY

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts