Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River, bullied for being dyslexic

In a recent interview with Henry Winkler on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kelly Clarkson shared how Winkler’s success as an author despite his dyslexia inspired her daughter, River. Clarkson expressed her amazement at how Winkler’s achievements had empowered her daughter.

She also mentioned that she finds it amazing to tell her daughter that Winkler has written 40 books despite being dyslexic. Winkler, who was not diagnosed until he was in his 30s, looked into the camera and delivered a special message to River.

He said that how someone learns has nothing to do with their brilliance. Clarkson was moved to tears by his message and reached for a tissue.

Clarkson shares two children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and during an appearance on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast, she discussed how she has been dealing with her children’s feelings about their parents’ divorce.

Sadness

She shared that she asks her children every night if they are happy and if not, what could make them happier. Sometimes, her children express their sadness about the situation and wish their parents were in the same house. Clarkson, who also grew up in a divorced family, understands where they are coming from and reassures them that they are loved by both of their parents.

Clarkson’s interview with Winkler was not the first time she has opened up about her family. The former couple split up in 2021 after eight years of marriage. Despite the divorce, Clarkson is committed to raising emotionally aware children who can express their feelings honestly.