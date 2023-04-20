Black rights activist does NOT support REPARATIONS towards Black Americans 

The debate on whether should Black Americans get reparations for their ancestors being slaves is a popular topic. However, the clear divide between the liberals and conservatives are namely their viewpoints towards this issue.

According to Dr Phill, Bob Woodson, known for his civil rights activism and authorship of books like “Red, White and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers” and “Lessons from the Least of These,” expresses his lack of support for reparations.

Woodson believes that the issue of slavery is more complex than a simple narrative of white oppressors and black victims. He points out that there were also free black individuals who own black slaves during that time. Woodson argues that black people actually benefit more in the first 100 years after slavery compared to the last 50 years.

He suggests that Americans should look beyond solutions that paint blacks as only benefiting when whites lose, and that black people should not be defined solely as victims of oppression. Woodson contends that black people have shown resilience even during times of extreme racial discrimination by whites.

The internet react to the Black rights activist’s controversial remarks

This is it! Black men, we need to do better. — End Falsity (@EndFalsity) April 19, 2023

Conservatives appear to agree with Woodson’s sentiment. End Wokeness claims that he is making a lot of sense with his statement and viewpoints. A Twitter user states that African American men and women can do better, especially in today’s society.

He's referring to the fact that until he 50's the blacks had more stable family than whites, less deaths due to crime etc — Meth (@Best_Meth) April 19, 2023

Another Twitter user vehemently disagrees with Woodson’s viewpoints. He states that Black people suffered one of the worst crimes against humanity after slavery was abolished. The hate towards the African American community back then is arguably worse than it is today. Another user states that since the 1950s African American families have been relatively stable.

The Ottoman Empire enslaved anywhere from 2 to 4 million Europeans.

And with the Barbary slave trade it is believed that anywhere from 1 to 1.25 million Europeans were enslaved. — whatsinaname (@whatsin01493976) April 19, 2023

Others are stating about the Europeans who were also slaves centuries ago. Some are suggesting that if one racial group gets reparations for them being slaves, the descendants of European slaves should also receive the same.

