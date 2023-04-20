Rachel McAdams turned down major movie roles

Known for her roles in Mean Girls and The Notebook in 2004, Rachel McAdams decided to take a break from acting and she turned down a role in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada.

On Tuesday, the actress said in a Bustle profile that she was offered parts in roles in films like Casino Royale, Mission: Impossible III, Get Smart, and Iron Man, which were all released between 2006 and 2008. She said no to those roles because she wanted to prioritise her mental health at the time.

McAdams on Movies

She moved back to Canada for two years while taking a break from Hollywood.

“I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot,” McAdams told Bustle. “But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane. There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing.”

Roles meant for certain people

”There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,” McAdams said. “I step back and go, ‘that was the right person for that.’”

McAdams struggled with the pitfalls of celebrity culture.

“You don’t go to theatre school to learn about how to deal with that,” McAdams said of fame as a whole. “There’s no book on how to navigate that.”

Refusing to pose nude

Rachel felt overwhelmed with a 2006 Vanity Fair photoshoot with Scarlett Johansson and Keira Knightley, according to the Bustle piece. Shot by Annie Leibovitz, the two actresses allegedly agreed to pose nude. Upon learning this when arriving at the shoot, McAdams walked off set.

The “Game Night” actress previously opened up about her reaction to the situation.

