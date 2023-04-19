Elon Musk’s TruthGPT vs Google and ChatGPT?

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is launching his own generative AI product, TruthGPT, that will correct the excesses and improve the features of the current types of chatbots.

“I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT,” Musk said, “or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

Musk previously tweeted, “What we need is TruthGPT,” in February.

Inching his way into a crowded space?

Musk would be entering an increasingly crowded field and a fast-escalating AI race, where OpenAI scored an early lead by launching a test version of ChatGPT late last year, followed by an investment from Microsoft in January and integration with its Bing search engine in February.

Last month, Google made its chatbot, Bard, available — something expected to eventually be paired with the company’s search engine.

“AI is more dangerous than say mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production,” Musk said in the Fox News interview. “It has the potential of civilizational destruction.”

Musk told Carlson he was deeply concerned about the potential dangers and believed a regulatory agency should be put in place with the ability to gather insights, solicit industry opinion, and propose rules.

A “different” AI: TruthGPT

Musk’s sudden pivot to pursuing generative AI follows a pattern for an excitable CEO, who is sometimes susceptible to the latest trend in tech. Musk began pursuing self-driving cars at Tesla after other tech giants such as Google had established projects in the field. Musk’s tunneling start-up, the Boring Company, and brain implant company, Neuralink, have yet to deliver on their ambitious promises.

Musk, whose electric car company Tesla is seeking to build a “friendly” humanoid robot, struck a familiar tone as he discussed the purpose of his latest pursuit. Thus TruthGPT.

He has regularly warned about the potential dangers of uncontrolled artificial intelligence to humanity more broadly, citing it as one of the biggest risks to civilization.

His AI would be different, however, he said.

“I think that this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” he said.

