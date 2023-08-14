Cocaine in the White House likely belonged to someone in ‘Biden’s family orbit’

Last month a bag of cocaine was found in the White House causing weeks of speculation and uproar as to how it got there. After some investigation the Secret Service announced on July 13 that they had closed the investigation without identifying a suspect and that there had been a lack of physical evidence.

On Aug 7, Soldier of Fortune publisher Susan Katz Keating said that it was in fact someone’s in Biden’s family orbit. Keating said that a source had told her “if you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is.”

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said Keating referring to the President’s son.

Cocaine addicts?

Keating said that she has sent an sms message to a number provided by the White House asking about the cocaine. In phrasing the question she had said that three trusted sources had told her that the Secret Service had the name of the person who had brought in the cocaine. She then asked the White House to confirm it.

What happened subsequently was that she received a message saying ‘Not Delivered.’

- Advertisement -

The Secret Service representative Anthony Guglielmi said that the information that the Secret Service had found the owner of the cocaine was in fact false.

“The Secret Service does not know who transported the small bag of cocaine into the White House. Our investigation could not lead to a person of interest and there were no discernible fingerprints or DNA that could be recovered from the packaging.”

He said that the Secret Service’s source was the independent crime lab of the FBI and that it was not in any was affiliated with the Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security. He said that the FBI is known for its expertise in the area of forensics and they conducted a very thorough analysis of the packaging.

Read More News

Poll: Americans prefer Prince William and Ukrainian President over own political leaders

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts