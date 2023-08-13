A recent Gallup poll unveiled a remarkable trend — Republicans and Democrats find themselves more favorably disposed toward Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky than many of their domestic political leaders.

This unprecedented alignment in public sentiment underscores the deep dissatisfaction that exists on both sides of the political spectrum. Only two Americans managed to garner positive ratings in the survey — First Lady Jill Biden and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

International political leaders more appealing

Even more intriguing is that after nearly 250 years of independence, the appeal of British royalty seems to remain strong within the American psyche.

Prince William and King Charles III of the U.K. enjoy a high level of favorability among Americans, with both figures transcending party lines. Prince William secures the admiration of 65% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats, while King Charles III holds the favor of 50% of Republicans and 49% of Democrats.

The poll also highlights the popularity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky among Americans. While half of Republicans view him favorably, he enjoys even more significant support among Democrats, with a staggering 75% expressing their positive opinion of him. This dynamic suggests an interesting confluence of international politics with domestic sentiment, particularly as it relates to Ukraine.

The survey’s findings also reveal a widening gap reflecting the growing Republican resistance to providing aid to Ukraine. This is further underscored by the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the bottom of the list, with a striking 90% of respondents expressing an unfavorable view of him.

Zooming in on individual figures, Speaker McCarthy trails behind former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republicans, with 67% of respondents viewing him favorably compared to 76% for DeSantis and a leading 83% for Trump. Surprisingly, McCarthy even manages to secure a favorable opinion from nearly 1 in 5 Democrats.

Americans discontented with US political leaders

The Gallup poll’s revelation of bipartisan admiration for international figures serves as a stark reminder of the discontent and disillusionment many Americans feel toward their political leaders and underscores the need for a reevaluation of domestic leadership and the potential for new approaches to bridge the political divide.

