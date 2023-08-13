Arthur Aidala claims Biden to withhold NYC migrant aid until post-2024 election

Arthur Aidala, a well-connected criminal defense lawyer closely associated with Mayor Eric Adams’ team, alleged that President Biden has refused to provide significant federal assistance to address New York City’s migrant crisis until after the 2024 presidential election.

Aidala shared this bombshell information on the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” radio show on 770 WABC.

Aidala claims

Aidala discloses that a City Hall official confided in him about the White House’s directive to tough it out until Biden’s potential re-election.

Aidala emphasises that he was not betraying any confidences and described the city officials’ efforts as nearly desperate, revealing that they had approached both Albany and Washington for help, only to receive minimal support.

According to Aidala, the message from the Biden administration was clear: “Hang on for a year. If Biden gets re-elected, he will cut you a check for a lot of money. But we’re not doing it until after the presidential election.”

NYC and the migrant crisis

- Advertisement -

Mayor Adams has estimated that the city could face costs of up to $12 billion over three years to address the migrant crisis. The city has already established 194 sites, including 13 humanitarian relief centers managed by the public hospital system, to accommodate asylum-seekers. The crisis has put immense strain on the city’s resources, with nearly 100,000 migrants processed in New York City, including over 57,000 currently in the shelter system.

Aidala quoted a high-ranking City Hall official who said, “We’re at wit’s end. The issue is not just finding places for these people. But when we find places for people, we can’t find anyone to run the thing.”

While Governor Hochul announced plans for additional funds from the state to manage the ongoing influx of migrants, the federal government has contributed a relatively modest $104.6 million to aid New York City’s efforts.

As New York City grapples with this unprecedented challenge and seeks solutions to accommodate and support the migrants, the revelations made by Aidala have shed new light on the complex political and financial dynamics at play. The city’s ability to manage the crisis effectively and navigate these trying circumstances will undoubtedly remain a central focus as the situation unfolds.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Related Posts