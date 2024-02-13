Cognitive test for Biden is unnecessary, White House asserts

In the wake of mounting scrutiny over his abilities, President Biden has opted out of taking a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical examination, the White House announced on Monday.

Addressing concerns raised by reporters during a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated that Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, deems a cognitive test unnecessary. According to Jean-Pierre, O’Connor is confident in the president’s daily demonstration of cognitive acuity through his decision-making and operational prowess.

Responding to persistent questioning from the press corps regarding a recent report highlighting Biden’s purported memory issues, Jean-Pierre stood firm, citing Dr. O’Connor’s previous remarks. She emphasized Biden’s continuous engagement with global leaders and his adept handling of complex domestic and national security matters as evidence of his cognitive capabilities.

Despite continued skepticism from some quarters, Jean-Pierre passionately defended Biden’s mental sharpness, drawing from her interactions with the president over the past decade. She described Biden as “sharp” and “on top of things,” emphasizing his relentless pursuit of information and his proactive approach to governance during meetings with his staff.

No cognitive test

The decision not to pursue a cognitive test comes amidst growing public concern over Biden’s age, with recent polling indicating widespread apprehension. According to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll, a significant majority of Americans, including a sizable portion of Democrats, believe that Biden, at 81, is too old to seek another term in office.

The White House criticized the said report issued by the Department of Justice special counsel, which implied that President Joe Biden was experiencing memory lapses. Vice President Kamala Harris labeled the report as “obviously politically driven.”

As the debate over the president’s cognitive health intensifies, the White House’s steadfast stance underscores its confidence in Biden’s ability to discharge the duties of his office effectively, dispelling doubts surrounding his mental fitness.

Read More news

Cover Photo: YouTube