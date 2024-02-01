Trump and Biden are “grumpy old men” in latest Nikki Haley ads

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley unleashed a series of cleverly crafted political ads poking fun at the age of Donald Trump and current US President Joe Biden. The ad campaign, named “Grumpy Old Men,” spotlighted the advanced age of the two frontrunners.

Under the witty themes of “Stumbling Seniors,” “Basement Buddies,” and “Profligate Pols,” the video ads promise to be both entertaining and thought-provoking. The ads mock the 77-year-old Trump and the 81-year-old Biden, showcasing Haley’s strategy to draw attention to their age.

Drawing inspiration from the 1993 movie “Grumpy Old Men,” Haley shared an image on social media, replacing the faces of actors Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau with those of Biden and Trump on a recreated movie poster. Accompanying the post, she humorously quipped, “The rematch nobody wants…”

Grumpy old men

Haley emphasized that Trump and Biden are the oldest candidates ever to seek re-election to the White House. Taking a playful jab, Haley has previously suggested mental competency tests for politicians, particularly those over 75, citing instances of what she deems “senior moments” from both Trump and Biden.

Capitalizing on a recent gaffe where Trump confused Haley for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Haley has used the opportunity to question the wisdom of having two octogenarians vying for the presidency. “Do we really want to go into an election with two fellas who are going to be president in their 80s?” she asked at a campaign event, resonating with her audience.

While positioning herself as a “new generational leader,” Haley faces an uphill battle against Trump in the Republican nominating race. Though she lost in the initial contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, Haley remains undeterred. With her home state’s Republican primary just around the corner, Haley is confident she can make a significant impact on her campaign.

Cover Photo: YouTube