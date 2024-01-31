Sununu predicts Nikki Haley could topple Trump in South Carolina

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu predicts with boldness that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is on a trajectory to secure victory in the upcoming South Carolina primary, challenging ex-President Donald Trump next month.

“Nikki can win South Carolina,” Sununu confidently declared during a NewsNation interview. “She went from single digits in Iowa to a remarkable 20%. Here in New Hampshire, she’s garnered around 45%, propelling her ahead and pushing others out of the race.”

Sununu brushed off a recent poll presented by NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Prann, indicating Trump leading Haley by 60% to 29% in the South Carolina GOP primary.

“South Carolina experiences low voter turnout, providing an opportunity to mobilize the conservative base – those Republican voters who haven’t participated before but appreciate Nikki’s contributions,” Sununu explained. “There’s ample room for campaigning, and her surge in popularity continues. Polls, schmolls – nobody really cares about them; they care about the final result.”

Sununu confident

Sununu pointed out Haley’s two successful gubernatorial elections in the Palmetto State, highlighting it as proof of her ability to influence voters in her favor.

“She has a track record of winning there,” Sununu emphasized to NewsNation‘s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “She possesses the skills to do it again, and she can showcase achievements in South Carolina that Trump cannot, giving her a strong chance to achieve success.”

Despite not securing the top spot in the Iowa Caucus or the New Hampshire primary, Haley expressed confidence on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday, stating that winning the South Carolina primary is not an absolute necessity for her campaign’s continuation.

“I need to show that I’m building momentum,” Haley emphasized. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be a win, but it certainly has to be better than what I did in New Hampshire.”

As the political landscape unfolds, all eyes are on Nikki Haley and her strategic approach to securing the support needed to stay in the race.

