How cold showers impact your health in a good way

Icy cold showers may be an unappealing thought for many people but it has plenty of benefits from fighting inflammation to stress busting. In a National Geographic series titled Limitless, Chris Hemsworth talks about the potential cold showers have to heal a number of issues using a system that is designed to shock the body.

Hemsworth said that cold plunges, weather in a cold body of water or showers can help fight inflammation, manage pain and boost the immune system. He attests to it personally saying that it has helped him repair his cells and improve mental wellbeing.

The idea is always to start with regular temperature shower and then flip it to coldest posssible and try and bear it for 30 seconds. After you get past the initial shock, which involves your breath quickening and your pulse racing you will start feeling energized. One should also aim for a minute or two and increase steadily.

New York based board certified longevity and regenerative medicine doctor, Dr Neil Paulvin says, “While there aren’t as many studies on showers compared to cold plunges and immersion, you need at least 11 minutes a week to get the benefits. You should take a cold shower for at least two to three minutes, anywhere between 50 and 60 degrees, though many people like to go below that temperature.”

Paulvin says cold showers work on the basis of hormesis which triggers positive, stimulating effects. It forces the body to reset, recycle and cleanse itself.

Dr Rahi Sarbaziha a Los Angeles based double certified anti-aging and interactive aesthetic doctor says that when your cells get cold, they work slower which means they have time to regenerate.

“Ordinarily, your cells are flying around and can’t regenerate while they’re doing other duties. That slow down helps your body get extra time to regenerate and heal. Cold showers can increase dopamine, your happy chemical; calm your nervous system and can help you sleep better.”

